Kiran Bedi hails P V Sindhu for maiden BWF World tour title

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Sunday hailed P V Sindhu for winning her maiden BWF World tour title.

In a twitter post, the former IPS officer wrote, “I am proud of you. Thank you for taking the country this high. I am so happy for you, your coach and your family behind you.”

Earlier in the day, Sindhu laid her hands on a gold medal by claiming the World Tour Finals with a win over 2017 world champion Nozomi Okuhara in Guangzhou.

With the straight-game victory, Sindhu became the first Indian to achieve the feat.

Playing her third successive season-ending finale, Sindhu, who had lost in the summit clash to another Japanese Akane Yamaguchi to settle for a silver in the last edition, prevailed 21-19, 21-17 in a match that lasted an hour and two minutes. PTI

Comments

comments