Kiran Patel sends relief flights to Puerto Rico

FLORIDA: Dr Kiran Patel, a front ranking Indian businessman in this country, proved that he could be relied upon in times of dire needs for help from anywhere here. He joined hands with Nova Southeastern University (NSU) to deliver over 2,500 lbs. of goods directly to the University campus.

Items provided via the transport of Dr. Patel’s plane included: water, batteries, tarps, flashlights, power packs, toiletries, t-shirts, crackers, canned goods, paper towels, etc. NSU Facilities Management officials found that more than 100 cases of water were stuck at a Fedex facility requiring an immediate transfer to campus.

Without physically being on the island, this water would still be sitting in a warehouse unused.

NSU officials were able to make contact with local companies and laborers to help expedite the repairs and moisture extraction from the facility.

Remediation contractors have been giving time estimates of three weeks before they could get to the campus and the local contacts were made possible by Dr. Patel

“I can say with certainty that the impact of Dr. Patel’s kindness has been felt by hundreds on the island and will be felt by hundreds more by the end of the week,” said Jessica Brumley, NSU’s Vice President for Facilities Management, who went on the relief trips.

“The support and love our Puerto Rican NSU community has felt from these missions is without measure. I, personally, am forever grateful for Dr. Patel’s generosity and humbled to have been part of these missions.”

The pictures and the scenes coming out of Puerto Rico are truly heartbreaking. And as the official response works to meet basic needs, many have looked for other ways in which they can help those on the island impacted by Hurricane Maria.

It was in this spirit that Nova Southeastern University (NSU) President Dr. George Hanbury reached out to Dr. Kiran C. Patel. Having just made a significant commitment to NSU via the Patel Family Foundation, resulting in the university naming two colleges in their honor – the Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine and the Dr. Pallavi Patel College of Healthcare Sciences – Dr Patel showed full readiness to help.

“Seeing what is happening in Puerto Rico, and knowing that NSU has a regional campus on the island, I knew I had to do something to help,” said Dr. Kiran Patel. “I’m part of the NSU family and they are hurting; as a physician, a husband, a father – as a person – how could I not help?”

As Drs. Hanbury and Patel talked they came up with the idea of flying much-needed supplies to the island to be distributed to NSU’s students, faculty and staff who are in desperate need.

One of NSU’s regional campuses is located in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In roughly 36 hours, NSU officials worked to determine what essentials were needed, and then made arrangements for Dr. Patel to have his private jet fly to Fort Lauderdale so it could be loaded with those items and taken to the island. A second flight was on Saturday. September 30

