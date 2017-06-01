Kishori disciple delights with soulful singing

MILPITAS, CA: India Community Center, Milpitas in association with Sangeet Dhwani hosted an exciting Hindustani Classical Music event “Surmala” on May 20 with accomplished artists. Sunita Tikare, a popular classical vocalist from Mumbai, was invited to perform at this concert. Sunita belongs to Jaipur-Atraula Gharana and had received tutelage from the legend Padma Vibhushan Kishori Amonkar.

To celebrate memories of her tutor Kishori Amonkar, Sunita selected a favorite Raga and a series of Bandish, Dadra and Abhangs which were popular with Kishori. Sunita began her performance in classical style with ( a) Raga Multani, with alaap, “Nainan mein” followed by lighter items (b) Abhanga- “Sant – bhar Pandhari” on God Vithala of Pandharpur, (c) Meera Bhajan- “Maro Pranam”, (d) a Dadra – “Saiyan – Bina”, along with (e) a Kabir Bhajan- “Ghat ghat Mein” and (f) Jaap Japo. She also presented a Marathi Bhav- Geet “Hi Vaat Door Jaate”. She concluded her performance with a devotional song “Baaje Muraliya Baje Re” earlier sung by Bharat Ratna Pt. Bhimsen Joshi’.

It was a soulful singing of all these lyrics by Sunita. She was ably accompanied on harmonium by Bay area’s Manoj Tahmankar and on tabla by versatile ustad Surinder Mann.

The event was emceed ably by Jayshri Sharma. She revealed that in her successful musical career, Sunita had received encomiums from then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and also Rajiv Gandhi, for her rich contribution to Hindustani Classical Music. She was the recipient of the Citation Award as “Maharashtrea Vaibhav” from Maharashtra Kalaniketan,

“Surmani” from Sursingar academy, and “Gandharva Samman”, backed up by Ministry of Culture. She has been also acknowledged as “A” Grade Artist for Thumri Dadra by the All India Radio.

The second segment of the concert was a novel one with instrumental music on Slide Guitar by Vikram Shrowty. He started with Raga Bageshree, an afternoon raga on his Slide Guitar, several dazzling pieces in the form of (a) Alap, Jor and Jhala, (b) Vilambit Bandish in Teental, (c) Drut Bandish in Ektal, (d) Drut Bandish and Jhala in Teen Tal.

Vikram was accompanied by a youth of 15 years, tabla maestro Tejas Venkatraman who with his deft fingers demonstrated his superb skills.

