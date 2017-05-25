Know about the latest Tejas Express

The new Tejas Express that runs between Mumbai and Karmali, Goa, has been created keeping the luxurious lifestyle and its amenities in mind. With stops at Dadar,Thane, Panvel, Ratnagiri and Kudal, it’s a 20 coach high-speed train.

The best part about this train is that it’s fully loaded with modern facilities. To start with, you will find the Tejas Express with entertainment services, Wi-Fi, CCTV cameras, smoke detectors along with vending machines.

Running at an average speed of 130 kmph, this train’s design is quite impressive, with its automatic entrance door and orange graffiti exterior. According to the railways, the Tejas Express might start its service for the Delhi-Chandigarh route and the Delhi-Lucknow route too.

When it comes to safety, no stones have been left unturned by adding the suppression system, fire suppression system, along with a GPS based passenger information display system and a digital destination board for the passengers on board. –News Source

