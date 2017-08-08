Kohli to Usain: If you want to play cricket, you know where to find me

Jamaican star Usain Bolt is all set to retire after the IAAF World Championships in London and along with his millions of fans, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli too sent him a good luck wish through a video message on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, wishing him all the best for his final race and his future endeavours.

In the video message, Kohli said, “Hey, Usain! I know it’s your last race we are going to miss you a lot on the track. From me and everyone in the Puma family, we wish you all the very best for this one and all your future endeavours. If you ever wanna play cricket you know where to find me.” –News Source

