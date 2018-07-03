Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Kremlin: Putin and Trump may meet without aides in Helsinki

Kremlin: Putin and Trump may meet without aides in Helsinki
July 03
16:25 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

US President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW: A Kremlin spokesman says that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US president Donald Trump may meet in private during their upcoming summit in Helsinki. Dmitry Peskov told reporters today that if both sides agree, Putin and Trump could meet tete-a-tete without their aides before the start of the official meeting on July 16.
Peskov says, “President Putin feels absolutely comfortable in all formats that are comfortable for his interlocutors” and the Kremlin “doesn’t rule out” such a meeting. A US congressional delegation was in Moscow on Tuesday meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian parliamentarians.
Relations between Russia and the U.S. have sunk to their lowest point in decades amid U.S. sanctions over Russian meddling in the U.S. election and Russia’s action in Ukraine. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top


  • Polls

    Will Trumps's trade war hit India hard?

    • Yes (60%, 3 Votes)
    • No (40%, 2 Votes)

    Total Voters: 5

    Loading ... Loading ...

  •  

  • E-paper

    Epaper

  •  

  • POPULAR CATEGORIES

  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options

  • Like us on Facebook !

    Facebook



  • Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.