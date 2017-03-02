Small picturesque islands around a lake

Yet another jewel in the crown of God’s Own Country – Kerala – is the pristine, tropical city of Kumarakom. This cluster of small picturesque islands around the Vembanad Lake, with its beautiful landscapes and scenic environs is a perfect holiday spot.

This small town was established by the Indian government as part of its special preservation effort. The soil found in the region is fertile, the numerous paddy fields, mangrove forests, and coconut groves found stand testimony. The lush greenery is an amazing sight and is a treat for the eyes. The island is popular among honeymooners looking for peace and solitude.

Thousands of migratory birds flock to this area every year. Bird watchers flock here each year to catch a glimpse of the various birds visiting the island.

This beautiful island has numerous small fishing skiffs throughout the town. With both salt water and fresh water surrounding Kumarakom, there are several varieties of fish found here. Excellent marine and freshwater fish including tasty karimeen (also known as pearl spotted fish), shrimp, and prawns are available in the area making it perfect to enjoy a lip smacking sea food platter when on honeymoon in Kerala

Experience the backwaters and rejuvenate your senses with an Ayurvedic massage which is popular in the region. You can also include Munnar tour packages when holidaying in Kumarakom.

Tourist Attractions

Bay Island Driftwood Museum: Located around 14 km from Kottayam in Kumarakom, this museum showcases a sole collection of quality driftwood articles which hold high artistic values, prepared through an innovative modern art technique. The museum also houses various root and tree trunk sculptures in unique forms and designs.

It is founded by Raji Punnoose, a dynamic school teacher in Andaman and Nicober Islands. The sculptures in the museum are the transformed driftwood pieces, comprising twisted tree trunks, stumps, roots etc., which she had collected from the seashores during her professional tenure in Andaman and Nicober Islands. Many of the sculptures or pieces resemble birds, animals, reptiles, amphibians and fishes.

Backwaters: Various canals, lagoons, and waterways surround Kumarakom’s small cluster of islands. These numerous waterways make up what is known as the Backwaters. Tourists love to rent a houseboat here. Each houseboat commonly contains a living room, one bedroom, a bathroom, and a deck too. A local oarsman will pole the houseboat for you as you explore the beautiful scenery in the region.

Numerous types of flora and fauna can be seen against the mirror like lagoons as you sail across the picture perfect backwaters. Large houseboat companies will even let you tether several houseboats together to house a larger tourist group.

Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary: A birdwatcher’s haven, the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary covers an impressive expanse of 14 acres. A large variety of different birds can be found at the sanctuary at any given time. Numerous migratory birds even from places like Siberia visit the sanctuary. It is common to see golden-backed woodpeckers, night herons, kingfishers, paradise fly-catchers and egrets.

The entire area was established by the government of India in an effort to preserve the natural habitat of both native plants like mandrakes and coconut trees and various birds. Local people can be hired to canoe you through the entire sanctuary.

Best time to visit

Kumarakom experiences a tropical climatic condition and the best time for visiting the place is from September to March.

How to reach

By Train: Kottayam is the nearest railway station which is about 16 km away from Kumarakom.

By Air: The nearest airport is Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery, nearly 85 km away from Kumarakom. Cochin is well connected to many major cities in India and abroad, especially connected directly to gulf countries.

By Bus: KSRTC buses are plenty from Kottayam to reach Kumarakom. Kotatyam is connected to all cities in Kerala by KSRTC buses.

By Boat: One can reach Kumarakom by boat from Muhamma, near Alleppey. State owned boat services and private houseboats ferry form Muhamma to Kumarakom Jetty.