Kumaraswamy wins confidence vote amid BJP walkout

BENGALURU: The three-day old Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka today won the vote of confidence in the Legislative Assembly amid a walkout by the BJP MLAs.

The motion expressing confidence in the Kumaraswamy government was adopted by voice vote in the presence of JD (S)-Congress coalition MLAs and other lawmakers supporting the government.

The BJP members staged a walkout before the trust vote was taken.

Leader of the Opposition B S Yeddyurappa made a blistering attack on Kumaraswamy, describing the ruling coalition as “unholy”.

In his speech, Kumaraswamy said his government would carry all sections together, and would take into consideration suggestions made by the Opposition.

Congress’ K R Ramesh Kumar was today unanimously elected the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, after BJP candidate S Suresh Kumar pulled out of the race, in a major victory for the JD(S)-Congress coalition before Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy faced the floor test.

Shortly before the start of the proceedings, Suresh Kumar said he was withdrawing his nomination following a direction from the BJP leadership.

“On the directions of our party, I had filed the nomination for the post of Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Now, after discussion in the party, it is felt that the Speaker has to be elected unanimously following the parliamentary traditions. I’m withdrawing my nomination,” Suresh Kumar tweeted.

Suresh Kumar, a 5th term MLA from the city, had filed his papers yesterday, in an apparent indication by the BJP that it wanted to give the JD(S)-Congress coalition a run for its money in the race for speakership before Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy faced the floor test.

As the House met and pro-tem speaker K G Bopaiah took up the matter, BJP’s Sunil Kumar stood up and said he was not moving the motion proposing Suresh Kumar for the Speaker’s post. Suresh Kumar then said, “I accept it.”

Ramesh Kumar’s name was then proposed by former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the House.

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa escorted Ramesh Kumar to the chair.

Comments

comments