Kylie Minogue dates mystery man

August 17
10:03 2017
Australian singer Kylie Minogue was caught on a romantic date with a mystery man, after she broke up with her former fiancé, Joshua Sasse over 6 months ago.

The two were getting cosy with each other at an Italian restaurant, where they enjoyed a few glasses of wine.

While the singer was dressed in a stonewash dungarees along with a white T-shirt underneath, the mystery man was wearing a simple grey T-shirt and white trousers and carrying a satin bomber jacket. –News Source

