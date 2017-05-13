LA Fighting the 2024 Olympics Battle

Los Angeles: A team of delegates from the International Olympics Committee set off for a 3-day tour to Los Angeles on 9th May in order to review the city, as it exhibits its preparation to host the 2024 Olympics.

The team aims to study each and every detail of LA’s bid before they move on to Paris to do the same, next week. The final decision will be taken after 4 months on 13th September in Lima with a voting system.

Recently, a speculation by IOC came into the limelight that it will be offering the 2028 Olympics to the participant which loses out on the 2024 Olympics. -PTI

