Ladies in waiting

Student Of The Year 2, which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead, finally has a release date. Karan Johar, who helmed the first instalment of the franchise and is producing Student Of The Year 2, took to Twitter to announce that the film will hit the screens on November 23.

In the poster shared by Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff flaunts his ripped body in an unbuttoned denim shirt and distressed jeans. The film will be directed by Punit Malhotra of I Hate Luv Storys fame.

Karan said that the two leading ladies of the film will be revealed next month. Buzz is that Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya will make her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2.

Several other names have also been doing the rounds, including Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan. The name of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar had also cropped up, but Karan denied approaching her for the film.

