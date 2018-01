RANCHI: A special CBI court today sentenced former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra to 5 years in jail in a fodder scam case.

Earlier in the day, CBI judge SS Prasad pronounced Prasad and Mishra guilty in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.62 crore from Chaibasa treasury in the 1990s.

This is the third conviction of Prasad, the RJD supremo, in fodder scam cases.-PTI

