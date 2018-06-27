Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav to foray in Bollywood

PATNA: Former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav will soon be seen making a foray into Bollywood in a film titled, “Rudra: The Avatar”.

The 29-year-old ex-minister, who is the elder son of former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, today shared the poster of the film on Twitter.

In a blue tint poster, Yadav can be seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and the title of the film is written in Hindi. The tag line also reads: “Coming soon”.

This will not be Yadav’s first stint before the camera as earlier he played the role of Bihar chief minister in a 2016 Bhojpuri Film, “Apaharan Udyog”. PTI

