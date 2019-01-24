Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani to be posthumously conferred with Ashoka Chakra

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani to be posthumously conferred with Ashoka Chakra
January 24
17:09 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India’s highest peacetime gallantry medal, the Ashoka Chakra, will be awarded posthumously to Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who laid down his life during an anti-terror operation at Batagund village in J&K’s Shopian in November last year.

“Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani exhibited the most conspicuous gallantry in personality eliminating two terrorists and assisting in the evacuation of his wounded colleagues and made supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army,” a press release from the President’s Secretariat said.

The two-time winner of the Sena Medal was once an Ikhwan (a terrorist who surrenders and becomes involved in counter-insurgency operations) and surrendered before the Army and went onto become a highly decorated soldier.

Wani was operating with the 34 Rashtriya Rifles on November 23 when intelligence was received regarding the presence of six heavily armed Hizbul and Lashkar terrorists at Batagund village.

A resident of Kulgam, Wani and his team was tasked to block the likely escape route of the terrorists.

“Sensing danger, the terrorists attempted breaching the inner cordon, firing indiscriminately and lobbing grenades. Undeterred by the situation, Wani held ground and eliminated one terrorist in a fierce exchange at close range,” the statement said.

The 38-year-old next closed in on a house where another terrorist was hiding. As the terrorist tried to flee, Wani encountered him in a hand to hand combat situation. Despite being wounded, he eliminated the terrorist. However, he succumbed to his injuries later in a hospital.

Wani was given a 21-gun salute and hundreds of villagers were present as the body was taken for burial. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Edition: January 25, 2019


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Only 5 Days left to Find how Internationally Bench Marked Education looks like! Find out January 26! @BASISIndSV (B… https://t.co/9T1yG0o1VN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2019, 5:56 am

RT @IndiaToday: Here is everything you must know about the much-revered seer #ShivakumaraSwamiji who passed away at the age of 111 https:/…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 10:59 am

Salman Khan is returning as Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the ‘Dabangg’ franchise !… https://t.co/uYxL9sQLLk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:21 am

Film choices are a reflection of her as a person. Read why Actress Tabu feels this. https://t.co/ux3mGOPc9g #tabu… https://t.co/G0F2WERR2j
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:19 am

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.