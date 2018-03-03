Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Lankesh murder: Man taken into custody for questioning

March 03
06:44 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BENGALURU: A man has been taken into custody for interrogation in connection with the killing of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh by the Special Investigation Team probing the case, an official has said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru West) M N Anucheth, the investigating officer in the case, said T Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja, already in judicial remand in connection with another case, was taken into custody for eight days.

The DCP, however, declined to divulge any further information.

Lankesh (55), known as an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home here on September 5 last year.

Police said Kumar was arrested on February 19 on charges of illegally possessing five bullets.

A case under the Arms Act was registered against him and he was remanded to judicial custody by a court.

Based on information provided by him earlier, police wanted to question him further and moved the court which yesterday granted eight days police custody.

Police sources said his looks matched with one of the sketches of the suspect and the photograph developed from a CCTV footage obtained from Lankesh’s residence.

The killing of Lankesh drew widespread condemnation.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • BJP will win 45 seats in Tripura: Himanta AGARTALA: The BJP will form the government after winning around 45 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly, Assam Minister and BJP in-charge for the state Himanta Biswa Sarma today said....
  • Cong rushes top leaders to Meghalaya to explore govt formation possibilities NEW DELHI: With election trends projecting that the Congress could emerge as the single-largest party in Meghalaya, the party today rushed two senior leaders to the northeastern state to explore...
  • Lankesh murder: Man taken into custody for questioning BENGALURU: A man has been taken into custody for interrogation in connection with the killing of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh by the Special Investigation Team probing the case, an...
  • Shatrughan Sinha wins lifetime achievement award in UK LONDON: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been honored with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the fields of arts and politics at a ceremony in the UK’s Parliament complex...
  • IMF opposes Trump’s import duty plan on steel and aluminum WASHINGTON: The IMF has warned that the plans of US President Donald Trump to impose heavy tariffs on import of steel and aluminum would cause damage not only outside the...
  • Married or not? In her recent interviews, Ileana D’Cruz has been creating an element of mystery around her personal life. The media is abuzz with questions on the actress’ marriage and she conveniently...
  • New accent Salman Khan is a talented painter, Vidya Balan is into mimicry, Saif Ali Khan is an ace strummer of the guitar and Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Rampal love to don...
  • Absent luck Shahid Kapoor and wife tt often walk the red carpet hand-in-hand, especially at Bollywood award functions. So, when at a recent awards night, Shahid was spotted minus the missus, we...
  • To Russian with love Shriya Saran, who has been dating Russian sportsman-businessman Andrei Koscheev for a long time now, is all set to get hitched in Udaipur now. With rumors about her marriage making...
  • Sort of mix Having done films as different as chalk and cheese like London, Paris, New York, Bhoomi and Padmaavat, Aditi Rao Hydari says versatility is very important for her. “I have done...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.