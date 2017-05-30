Launch date of Apple iPhone 8 and 7S leaked

New Delhi: A number of leaks, images and rumors have been pouring over the last few months, indicating about the specifications and design of the forthcoming Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus.

However, a tattler on social media has spilled the beans about the launch date of these beloved smart phones.

Known as Benjamin Geskin on Twitter, the tattler posted that the launch will take place on 17th September, 2017. The iPhone 8 will probably be getting the name of iPhone Edition.

While the smart phone’s sale will begin from 25th September, 2017, it’s still not confirmed if this date has been proposed for the US, or other countries. -News Source

Comments

comments