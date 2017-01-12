Law Minister hopes to resolve issues in judiciary with new CJI

NEW DELHI: A day after Chief Justice J S Khehar expressed concern over judicial work being affected by the shortage of judges, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today hoped that concerns regarding appointments and infrastructure would be addressed expeditiously.

“I can tell you now that with the leadership of Justice Khehar as the new Chief Justice, we will be able to work together in a very meaningful way to address the concerns in judiciary, to expedite appointments, to ensure people of merit are appointed and also overall reinforce infrastructure needed for justice delivery,” he said at a conference on judicial reforms here.

“We have made 126 appointments, the highest since 1990, and in high courts about 131 additional judges have been confirmed,” Prasad said a day after Justice Khehar said the shortfall in the number of judges was affecting work in the apex court.

The Minister said “in terms of fundamental duties, justice delivery is integral to good governance. Therefore, justice delivery has to be faster, expeditious and also to be delivered in the spirit of integrity and accountability.”

Referring to his fight against Emergency as a student activist, Prasad said the government was led by those who had participated in that movement.–PTI