Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

LeT terrorist involved in arms loot from MLC’s house arrested

LeT terrorist involved in arms loot from MLC’s house arrested
April 03
16:29 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SRINAGAR: A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, the prime suspect in the looting of weapons from the residence of a Jammu and Kashmir legislator last year, has been arrested from a hospital here, police said Wednesday.
Danish Haneef was taken into custody from a private hospital in Rajbagh area of the city where he was undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during a gunbattle in Pulwama district few days ago, a police official said.
“The Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, believed to be the kingpin in looting of weapons in December 2018, has been arrested,” the official said.
He said the militant was being questioned.
Four rifles were looted from the residence of Congress MLC Muhammad Muzaffar Parray at Jawahar Nagar here.
Danish went missing from his Natipora residence in the city on December 30 last after he left home for prayers in a nearby mosque. He had reportedly joined LeT as his gun-wielding pictures went viral on social media in January this year. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

ADVERTISEMENTS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.