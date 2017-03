NEW DELHI: Using the occasion of World Water Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked the countrymen to pledge to save every drop of the precious natural resource.

“On #WorldWaterDay let’s pledge to save every drop of water. When Jan Shakti has made up their mind, we can successfully preserve Jal Shakti,” he tweeted.

“This year, @UN has chosen a valid theme – wastewater. It will help further awareness on water recycling & why it is essential for our planet,” Modi added.–PTI