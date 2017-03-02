Live like Paris in Mumbai

LIVE THE DREAM:

Imagine living in Paris. The winding cobbled pathways, the beautiful lush green gardens, the charming alfresco cafés serving delectable macaroons. Kanakia Spaces, one of the top ten developers in India known for its theme-based residences, makes this a reality with the stunning new real estate project, Kanakia Paris @ BKC, Mumbai. Located in the heart of Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the property recreates the Parisian experience, through art, romance, architecture, monuments, fashion and food. Spread across approximately 2 acres, Kanakia Paris will have 7 wings with around 463 luxe apartments in 2- and 3-bedroom options.

LIVE THE GOOD LIFE:

As a first in real estate history, football superstar Zinedine Zidane has been unveiled as the face of Kanakia Paris @ BKC, Mumbai. It was Ashish Kanakia’s passion for the sport and the Paris project that was instrumental in identifying the legend as the right

person to associate with. Zidane is all set to conceptualize and plan the iconic Z Wellness Holistic program, spread across approximately 51,000 sq.ft.

It will focus on the mind, body and soul and aims to rejuvenate you, inside out. “This is the first time that a footballer is going to be involved in the conceptualizing of a real estate project. This association therefore is different and stands us apart from the other brand endorsements that are being announced. His involvement is a lot deeper and positions the brand and project more sharply.”

—Mr Ashish Kanakia,

Director of Kanakia Spaces

LIVE THE LUXURY:

Chic style. Stunning location. And inimitable design. Olivier Vecchierini, a renowned architect from Paris, has been appointed to design the landscape and a few interior spaces of the project. Kanakia Paris takes the idea of luxury living a notch higher, offering residents the best experiences, the finest extravagances, lavishly pampering them with services and amenities that have been tailor made for their discerning taste. From a designer clubhouse and 24/7 concierge to a luxe swimming pool, party hall, French café, spa and salon, a mini theatre and the iconic celebrity gym, Kanakia Paris promises to leave you utterly spoiled.

“The real estate sector has grown tremendously and is witnessing a positive change in the coming years. We at Kanakia have always focused on developing the landscape of Mumbai. Kanakia Spaces is a pioneer in developing theme-based projects across Mumbai and the acceptance amongst the customers is the best testimony for us. ‘Kanakia Paris’ is our tribute to man’s quest for artistic impressions and we are confident of it being a man-made wonder in the city.”

—Mr. Himanshu Kanakia,

The Managing Director of Kanakia Spaces