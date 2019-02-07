Livermore temple to perform Purusha Sukta Yagam

India Post News Service

LIVERMORE CA: Shiva Vishnu Temple, Livermore, will be performing Purusha Sukta Yagam from February 14 to 17. Purusha Sukta of the Rigveda is dedicated to the Purusha, the “Cosmic Being”. It is also found in the Shukla Yajurveda Vajasena Samhita (adhyaya 31).

Purusha Sukta Yagam is an important yajna to be performed at

Temples. The Purusha Suktam was referred earliest in the Rig Veda, as the 90th Suktam of its 10th mandalam. Purusha Sutam consists of 16 mantrams (hymns). It is one of the Pancha Suktams of the Sri

Vaishnava sampradaya (tradition). The other four are the Narayana Suktam, Sri Suktam, Bhu Suktam, and the

Nila Suktam.

Later, it was referred with some modifications and redactions in the Vajasaneyi Samhita of the Shukla Yajur Vedam, the Taittriya Aranyaka of the Krishna Yajur Vedam, the Sama Veda, and the Atharvana

Veda.

The Purusha in the title of the Purusha Sukta refers to the Parama Purusha, Purushottama, Narayana, in his form

as the ViraaT Purusha. He was the source of all creation. It describes this form of his, as having countless heads, eyes, legs, manifested everywhere, and beyond human comprehension.

First time ever, HCCC is performing Purusha Sukta Yagam. This Yagam is performed for universal well-being and great welfare of the world. As per scriptures, benefits include unmarried to get married, married to have

children, rains in drought areas, fulfillment of needs, and obtain relief from problems. Every one can benefit by God’s grace and blessings, by performing, attending, and watching. So, please avail this great opportunity to participate in Yaga, and obtain blessings of Lord Lakshmi-Narayana.

