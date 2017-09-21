Local events & fun inspire amazing fall season at Bayshores in Newark

NEWARK, CA: A spectacular fall season is on the way at Bayshores in Newark, where family-friendly activities, local events and on-site amenities highlight the vibrant lifestyle at this beautiful master-planned community. The adjacent Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge offers a “Nature Walk for Health!” on the first Saturday of each month, guiding hikers through breathtaking habitats with views of south San Francisco Bay. The wildlife refuge also hosts events, such as a Native Plant Sale and a Family Bird Walk outing and much more.

Newark brings even more opportunities for fall fun, including the city’s Oktoberfest event on September 30 that takes place at the outdoor grove and picnic area of Swiss Park Bar & Grille and includes live music, dancing, games, and more. In addition to the attractions surrounding Bayshores, the master-plan’s numerous pocket parks and Gathering Hub at the community park provide a perfect backdrop for family fun, while the “Ruff Patch” dog park will be ready to enjoy in 2018.

Homebuyers eager for an exceptional lifestyle at Bayshores should visit today to tour five distinctive attached and detached new-home neighborhoods, now selling.

“We’re happy to see Bayshores’ homeowners taking advantage of the great community amenities and the amazing Newark location – especially with so much happening this fall,” said Kathy Floyd, Director of Sales for William Lyon Homes. “Visit our community soon and get a glimpse into a lifestyle that’s not only comfortable, but a lot of fun.”

Bayshores at Newark offers home collections that include The Cove condominiums, The Strand townhome style homes, The Banks three-story detached homes and the single-family detached designs at both The Tides and The Isles. Floorplans span from approximately 1,306 to 2,802 square feet with two to five bedrooms and up to four and one-half baths with prices from the mid $700,000s to the low $1 millions.

The commuter-friendly location puts major employment destinations within reach. The nearby Dumbarton Bridge connects to Menlo Park, Palo Alto and the peninsula, while I-880 leads to Oakland and San Jose.

To visit Bayshores from highway 84/Dumbarton Bridge, exit onto Thornton Ave/Paseo Padre Pkwy. Turn left onto Thornton Ave. Turn Right onto Willow Street. Turn right on Bayshores Ave. to Spring Tide Road. Follow signs to parking. Sales gallery hours – Monday: 2pm to 5pm and Tuesday – Sunday: 10am to 5 pm.

Call 628-222-7690 or visit www.LyonBayshores.com.

It matters who your builder is and William Lyon Homes is a company built upon a legacy of pride and integrity. A team of visionaries who are passionate about homebuilding and committed to providing a high quality homebuying and homeownership experience, William Lyon Homes has earned a solid track record for outstanding construction and customer service since 1956.

The company expands its well-respected brand beyond California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado into other market areas across the Western region with the acquisition of Polygon Northwest Homes, its division in Washington and Oregon. William Lyon Homes’ shares are publicly traded on NYSE under the symbol WLH.

For updated information and to learn more, visit www.lyonhomes.com.

