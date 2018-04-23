Look alike

Anupam Kher is shooting in London for his upcoming film on Manmohan Singh, The Accidental Prime Minister. From the on-set photos, it looks like Anupam has gotten into the skin of the character and now the first clip of the film is out and it confirms that Anupam Kher was indeed the right choice for the part.

Anupam Kher has slipped into the skin of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and one can see this in the way Kher walks. Speaking about his role, Kher had earlier said, “The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where world knows his persona minutely. I have been internalizing this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality.”

The Accidental Prime Minister is based on Sanjaya Baru’s book of the same name.

Comments

comments