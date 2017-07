Hollywood actresses, Lucy Fry and Eiza Gonzalez will soon be seen together on-screen in the upcoming movie, Highway. The thriller will be directed by Alexandra McGuinness, who has also written the script.

Fry plays a small-town diner waitress named Heidi, who embarks on a frantic search to find Jane, her best friend and rodeo queen, Jane, to be played by Gonzalez. The movie will also be featuring Blake Berris.- PTI

