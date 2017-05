Jaipur: The two M777 howitzer guns that were sent by the US to India, will be tested in Pokharan for testing. Situated in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the testing will be carried out for the next 2 to 3 months.

The guns were brought to Pokharan by an American team a couple of days ago.

A contrasting number of ammunitions will be fired during the testing, along with an analysis. -PTI

