Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Your Weekly Future: 8th to 15th December Aries (21 March – 20 April) You shall be feeling very low and lethargic in the beginning of the week. The second day of the week shall be better however...
  • Barmer, Rajasthan Rich in craft, the desert area was once a camel trade route Occupying an area of 28,387 sq. km, Barmer is among the larger districts in Rajasthan. Being in the...
  • Maharajas Express tickets will get you AI discount NEW DELHI: Passengers booking tickets for the railways’ luxury train, Maharajas’ Express, can now avail 17 per cent discount on Air India tickets to any part of the country, a...
  • Rail Museum ties up with Madam Tussauds NEW DELHI: In a first public-private museum collaboration, National Rail Museum and Madame Tussauds have joined hands to provide special discounts to those tourists who want to visit both the...
  • Tourism is the future of northeast: Alphons KOHIMA: Northeast is unique and tourism is the future of the region, Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons said here. Addressing a gathering on the fifth day of the ongoing...
  • ‘Wonders of World’ park based on ‘filmy’ idea NEW DELHI: The idea for the proposed ‘Wonders of the World’ theme park in south Delhi where sculptures made of industrial and other kinds of waste would be installed, was...
  • Punjab to resume Jalandhar-IGI airport bus CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Transport department has decided to resume its luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the IGI Airport in the national capital Delhi by securing a national tourist permit....
  • Statue of Unity likely to boost Guj tourism PANAJI: The ‘Statue of Unity’ dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is likely to propel the tourism growth of Gujarat, an official here said. The number of tourists visiting Gujarat is...
  • SpiceJet to launch 8 flights from Hyderabad MUMBAI: Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced the launch of eight new direct flights from Hyderabad connecting Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore, starting January 1 next year. The Gurugram-based airline will also...
  • Ahmedabad hotels stop bookings with MakeMyTrip NEW DELHI: Online travel firm MakeMyTrip has said it continues to offer hotels in Ahmedabad and is in talks with some of its hotel partners who have stopped taking bookings...
  

Maharajas Express tickets will get you AI discount

Maharajas Express tickets will get you AI discount
December 11
16:12 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Passengers booking tickets for the railways’ luxury train, Maharajas’ Express, can now avail 17 per cent discount on Air India tickets to any part of the country, a senior railway official has said.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the travel and tourism arm of railways and Air India, has signed an MoU to develop and promote special tour packages for the flagship premium rail tourist products of Indian Railways – the Maharajas’ Express and Buddhist Circuit Deluxe Special Train.

Passengers can book the tickets – for the train as well as the flight –on the Maharajas’ Express website. The offer will be valid for the Buddhist Circuit train at a later date.

“Passengers can now book tickets for the Maharajas’ Express and they will get a 17 per cent discount on their Air India tickets. These tickets can be for travel between any cities of India,” the official said.

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative by both the travel giants which are looking at leveraging their respective markets and large customer base.

Maharajas’ Express is an ultra-luxury offering of IRCTC which covers the major princely tourist attractions in the country like Delhi, Agra, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Varanasi, Mysore, Goa and Mumbai. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Anti Sikh riots case will hit Congress in elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Your Weekly Future: 8th to 15th December Aries (21 March – 20 April) You shall be feeling very low and lethargic in the beginning of the week. The second day of the week shall be better however...
  • Barmer, Rajasthan Rich in craft, the desert area was once a camel trade route Occupying an area of 28,387 sq. km, Barmer is among the larger districts in Rajasthan. Being in the...
  • Maharajas Express tickets will get you AI discount NEW DELHI: Passengers booking tickets for the railways’ luxury train, Maharajas’ Express, can now avail 17 per cent discount on Air India tickets to any part of the country, a...
  • Rail Museum ties up with Madam Tussauds NEW DELHI: In a first public-private museum collaboration, National Rail Museum and Madame Tussauds have joined hands to provide special discounts to those tourists who want to visit both the...
  • Tourism is the future of northeast: Alphons KOHIMA: Northeast is unique and tourism is the future of the region, Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons said here. Addressing a gathering on the fifth day of the ongoing...
  • ‘Wonders of World’ park based on ‘filmy’ idea NEW DELHI: The idea for the proposed ‘Wonders of the World’ theme park in south Delhi where sculptures made of industrial and other kinds of waste would be installed, was...
  • Punjab to resume Jalandhar-IGI airport bus CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Transport department has decided to resume its luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the IGI Airport in the national capital Delhi by securing a national tourist permit....
  • Statue of Unity likely to boost Guj tourism PANAJI: The ‘Statue of Unity’ dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is likely to propel the tourism growth of Gujarat, an official here said. The number of tourists visiting Gujarat is...
  • SpiceJet to launch 8 flights from Hyderabad MUMBAI: Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced the launch of eight new direct flights from Hyderabad connecting Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore, starting January 1 next year. The Gurugram-based airline will also...
  • Ahmedabad hotels stop bookings with MakeMyTrip NEW DELHI: Online travel firm MakeMyTrip has said it continues to offer hotels in Ahmedabad and is in talks with some of its hotel partners who have stopped taking bookings...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.