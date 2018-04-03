Something went wrong with the connection!

Maharashtra includes Goa in insurance scheme

April 03
12:09 2018
Panaji: Patients from Maharashtra undergoing treatment at two premier hospitals in Goa will be covered under the Maharashtra government’s medical insurance scheme, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojna.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis in Mumbai, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters that the Maharashtra government has agreed to empanel Goa Medical College and Hospital and North Goa District Hospital in its medical insurance scheme.

The Goa government has begun charging patients from outside the state to ease load on its facilities.
According to state government data, about 30 per cent of the patients being treated at Goa government-run hospitals are from outside the state.

I met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis on the issue regarding charging the patients at Goa Medical College and Hospital, Rane told PTI over phone.

He said that the Maharashtra chief minister has directed his officials to empanel Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and North Goa District Hospital under the scheme and set up counters at these facilities so that the patients coming from Maharashtra can avail treatment under this scheme.

The patients from Maharashtra can swipe their card and get the benefit at our facilities. GMCH will also earn revenue, Rane said. PTI

