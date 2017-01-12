Mahavir Senior Center celebrates New Year

CHICAGO: Mahavir Senior Center celebrated New Year 2017 at Jain Center in Bartlett, a northwest suburb of Chicago, with lot of fanfare and enthusiasm. More than 350 senior members, guests and sponsors participated

The Program began with Dr. Dilip Shah (Cardiology specialist) sharing information about the difference between stroke and heart attack. His detailed analysis was savored by all seniors. Many seniors asked questions about preventive measures and sought details on how to prevent heart attack and stroke.

After that Hemandra Momaya gave information about mindful meditation at a 90 minute workshop. This was followed by an entertainment program wherein Chicago singer Nipa Shah, Rajesh Chalan and Atul Varma sang Bollywood Hindi songs from new and old movies.

Mahavir Seniors board members including Ashwinbhai Shah, Sudhirbhai Zaveri, Vinayakbhai Shah, Girishbhai Shah and Dipakbhai Shah rendered volunteer service for the success of the program. Every one participated in dancing and enjoyed until 12 am.

Jayanti Ojha