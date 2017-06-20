Mahesh Babu’s Spyder’s Tamil Rights bagged

Telegu superstar Mahesh Babu is quite busy these days, wrapping up the shoot for his Tamil debut ‘Spyder’, with leading lady Rakul Preet Singh. Known to be a spy thriller movie, it is being directed by AR Murugadoss.

The movie has been in the spotlight for quite some time regarding the film’s Tamil rights. However, according to recent information, the Tamil rights of the movie have been bagged by a popular distribution house for a record price of Rs. 18 crores.

This movie will be portraying Mahesh as an intelligence bureau officer, while SJ Suryah will be seen playing the role of an antagonist. –News Source

Comments

comments