Malaika Arora ends trolls accusing her of feeding off Arbaaz’s alimony

Malaika Arora was recently being trolled on Instagram, a social media platform by an anonymous user who was accusing her of having fun with the alimony money that she had received after divorcing Arbaaz Khan.

This went further, when the user called her a “shit woman”, commenting, “Her life now is aal about wearing short clothes, going to gym or salon, enjoying the vacation. Do u seriously have any work… Or just feeding urself on the husband’s money (sic).”

To this, Malaika decided to reply back, in order to end these trolls, saying, “I donot indulge in such conversation coz it’s below my dignity, but I jus had to @feelgoodfabric coz u certainly got to get ur damn facts right before spewing shit n slagging me off when u know nothing bout me.except sit n pass judgement on other people’s life.i seriously suggest u find something to do with ur time coz u clearly have nothing better to do in life (sic).”

Along with her reply, was the support of her huge number of fans who lashed out at the user. –News Source

