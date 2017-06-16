Malayalam Actress Saranya Mohan body shamed post-pregnancy

Actress Saranya Mohan, who has worked in movies like Eeram, Arumugam and more, has recently fallen prey to body shaming, after she gained weight post-pregnancy. She gave birth to a baby boy in August, 2016 and just like other mom-celebrities, she moved on to the heavier side.

However, she was shocked to be fat-shamed when she posted her pictures online on social media platforms and defended herself by saying that it’s natural process. She continued by stating that she had a C-section delivery, which makes it longer to heal and shape up.

With so many trolls about her weight gain, she wrote on her Facebook page, “So many hate comments about a woman becoming a mother, majority from the so-called literate Malayali community. I am very proud of being a mother and happy that I have an understanding man as husband.” –News Source

