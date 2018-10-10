Something went wrong with the connection!

Maldives strongman challenges election defeat  

October 10
17:13 2018
COLOMBO: Maldives strongman President Abdulla Yameen’s party Wednesday filed a legal petition challenging his landslide election defeat last month despite major international pressure for him to step down.
Lawyers for Yameen’s Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) told reporters that they are alleging that the September 23 vote was rigged by the independent election commission.

It was however unclear whether the Supreme Court would agree to consider the challenge.

The election in the Indian Ocean archipelago, which has seen a tussle for influence between India and China, was won by Ibrahim Mohamed Solih with 58.4 per cent of the vote.
Solih was little known before the election but was backed, in a remarkable turn of events given the island nation’s turbulent recent political history, by all opposition parties, All of Yameen’s other main rivals were either behind bars on charges that critics said were trumped up, or in exile.

Yameen had reluctantly conceded defeat amid international pressure from regional superpower and immediate neighbor India and others, but has been publicly urging his supporters to challenge the results.
Constitutionally, he can remain in office till November 17 when he has to hand over to Solih, barring any last minute court intervention. AFP

