Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Man dies on the sets of Shahid Kapoor’s film “Kabir Singh”

Man dies on the sets of Shahid Kapoor’s film “Kabir Singh”
January 25
17:05 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: man died on the sets of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film “Kabir Singh” on Thursday in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

Ram Kumar, 35, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, lost his life in a freak accident at the five-star hotel where the film’s unit is staying.

The incident took place before the commencement of the shoot, a release issued by Cine1 Studios and T Series Films, said.

According to the makers, Kumar was working with the film’s unit from Dehradun as a generator operator. And while he was checking the water level in the generator, his muffler got entangled with the generator’s fan and in the process, he too was pulled in.

Kumar, who had sustained serious injuries on his head, was immediately rushed to hospital in Dehradun where he was put on the ventilator for a few hours before he passed away.

Kumar is survived by three brothers and a sister, the statement said.

The producers of the film in a joint statement expressed their grief.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss. We are extending our deepest sympathies to the family of Ram Kumar. We are offering support to the family in the immediate aftermath of this tragic event,” the statement from Cine1 Studios and T Series Films said read.

The film, a remake of Telegu hit “Arjun Reddy”, is slated to release on June 21. The film stars Kiara Advani opposite Shahid. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save the Environment. Do your part to make sure we leave behind a better world for future generations ! 😇 https://t.co/KtUpKmMN6Q
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2019, 6:39 am

Only 5 Days left to Find how Internationally Bench Marked Education looks like! Find out January 26! @BASISIndSV (B… https://t.co/9T1yG0o1VN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2019, 5:56 am

RT @IndiaToday: Here is everything you must know about the much-revered seer #ShivakumaraSwamiji who passed away at the age of 111 https:/…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 10:59 am

Salman Khan is returning as Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the ‘Dabangg’ franchise !… https://t.co/uYxL9sQLLk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:21 am

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.