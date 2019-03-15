Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Man held with pistol, bullets at Kolkata airport

Man held with pistol, bullets at Kolkata airport
March 15
16:29 2019
KOLKATA: A Chennai-bound man has been apprehended at the airport here for allegedly carrying a pistol and live bullets, a CISF official said Friday.

B K Munda, a resident of Jharkhand, was going through security checks at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected the weapon and seven bullets in his hand baggage, said the official.

“A .32 bore calibre pistol and seven live bullets were recovered from the man. He has been handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the firearm and ammunition,” he added.

The man was supposed to take a flight to Chennai, he said, adding the passenger was booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Arms and ammunition are not allowed to be carried by passengers as per Indian aviation security rules. PTI

