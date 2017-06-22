Man uploads ‘Deadpool on FB Page, gets arrested

Fresno, California: A 21 year old man was arrested in Central California for uploading the Marvel movie “Deadpool” on his Facebook page, long after it was released in 2016 on Valentine’s Day. According to the report by United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, the man, Trevon Maurice Franklin was arrested for a federal criminal charge of copyright infringement.

The movie was viewed on the social media platform more than 5 million times after it was uploaded. This criminal offence can lead Trevor to statutory maximum jail time of three years in federal prison. -AP

