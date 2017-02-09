Mandalas & abstract paintings by Bala

ADDISON, IL: “Dots & Lines” is an exhibition by Bala Thiagarajan showing her recent paintings of Mandalas and abstract animals.

Born and brought up in India, Bala has a passion for colors and patterns that are inspired by the Indian culture. Her works of henna-inspired designs as Mandalas are an attempt to capture the ephemeral nature of these everyday art forms onto more enduring surfaces.

Mandala is a Sanskrit word that means circle – symbolizing the universe and the cosmos. Mandalas are ancient, sacred symbols of wholeness and are used for facilitating personal growth, healing, grounding and transformation. The intense repetition of pattern captures the attention of the viewers.

All of Bala’s paintings are created intuitively, painted freehand. “I add a mirror in the center of my mandala paintings as they are about centering oneself and regaining a balance” explains the artist. “They also allow the audience to be a part of the artwork themselves.”

Bala’s paintings greet viewers with a sense of familiarity with repetitive patterns and reminding them of henna art, while simultaneously creating an excitement to explore more of the texture and geometry.

All of her paintings have textured lines done in the style of henna body art and her color palette reflects the colors of silk and cotton saris worn by women in South India.

More recently, she has been working on combining her biology background in painting vibrant animals and shows her love for math in creating fractal based mandalas.

This colorful and vibrant exhibit will be at Addison Center for the Arts Gallery, 213 N. Lombard Rd -Door 4 – Addison , IL. 60101.

Show runs from February 15 – March 17, 2017. Artist Reception is Saturday February 18, 2017 6-9 pm. Addison Center for the Arts Gallery Hours – Wed. – Saturday 1-4pm.

India Post News Service