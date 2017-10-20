Mandir fundraiser for development a big success

CHICAGO: Devotees of the Hari Om Mandir (HOM), Medinah, hosted a fundraiser at the Meadows Club for the growth and development projects of the Mandir. Along with a lavish dinner and a rocking entertainment program, the gathering enjoyed a wonderful evening of meeting and greeting old time friends and relatives. It was like a family reunion for the Hari Om Parivar coming together for a noble cause.

The evening opened up with the Diya lighting ceremony performed by distinguished members of the community, executives of FIA, Chairperson MAFS, President Executive Board of HOM, Chairman Board of Trustees HOM, the Guardian of HOM and the Chief Sponsor Suga Builders.

Anil Saxena welcomed everybody and highlighted the purpose of raising funds. The Temple plans to have an elevator installed for the convenience of senior members of the Society that would operate on two levels – from the Ground Level to the 1st Floor Congregation Hall and also down to the Basement.

Musical Gala was planned by Rohit Parekh, his co-singer for the evening Nipa Shah of Malhar Orchestra, accompanied by Asif Hafeez on keyboard, Puranlal Vyas on Tabla and Sampat Doma on Drums.

Alongwith Rohit Parekh, they built the mood of the audience right from the beginning. Songs were selected from every genre and every decade from various legendary singers of Bollywood.

Rohit Parekh and Nepa Shah, two well-known singers of the Chicagoland area, regaled the audience with their soulful singing. Popular old songs from Hindi movies of the Golden Era were a great hit and the crowds enjoyed it all as the Emcees of the Evening, Mona Sharma and Sangeeta Wadhera invited people to come on the Dance Floor.

As per tradition, the Management honored some devotees for their exemplary services to the community. This year, a Plaque was awarded to Ajay Ghai for his service to the Temple on Sundays and Special Events, by playing the Dholak with all the artists who sing bhajans etc. Sangeeta Wadhera, who is always behind the scenes, was recognized too.

President, Vipan Wadhera thanked everybody for their continuous support and dedication.

Suresh Bodiwala

