Mangalam varsity & VoI organize health camp in Haryana

November 05
13:00 2018
There is an increase in diseases like anaemia, vitamin D deficiency in the poor and rural population of India. Health Society of K.R. Mangalam University under the guidance of Prof. (Dr.) Arun Garg organized a Health Camp in village Muradabas (Nuh) in collaboration with NGO Vision of India on September 22.

Health Society Coordinator Silky Sethy and member Rajeev K. Singla along with the lab staff and trained students participated from K.R. Mangalam University. Local residents of Muradabas took advantage of this opportunity in large numbers.

In the Health camp, different tests like body mass index, blood group, haemoglobin, blood sugar etc. were performed. All these standards are related to various health diseases like obesity, anaemia, high blood pressure, diabetes etc. and are regularly found in Indian people. Around 200 villagers were screened, in which 125 were females and 75 were males.

Most of the females were anaemic and suffering from diseases such as joint pain etc. which could probably be because of low vitamin D levels. Results also indicated that majority from the screened people were diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure. Proper consultation was also provided to the local people for diet and medicines.

Lecture on ‘Lifestyle Management and Diet’ was given to the villagers to create awareness by Ms. Silky Sethy. She emphasised on the significance of healthy food.

The students and Health Society team was highly appreciated by the villagers and they requested the Health society members to conduct such Health awareness camps frequently.

