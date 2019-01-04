Something went wrong with the connection!

Manipur projects ‘lying in ditch’ expedited after 2014: PM

January 04
17:10 2019
IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that key development projects for Manipur were “lying in a ditch” during the tenures of previous governments and said the NDA government was tracking and implementing them expeditiously.
Addressing a rally in Imphal, Modi alleged that during previous governments, projects worth Rs 100 crore would be completed at an escalated cost of Rs 200-250 crore, and said this “misuse” of national wealth made him impatient.

He alleged that projects worth Rs 12 lakh crore were “lying in a ditch” and “remained in files” during the tenures of previous governments
Considering this, PM Modi said he developed a system in the Prime Minister’s Office. Under it, discussions were held with officials of the Centre and the state on the pending projects, impediments were removed and the implementation was expedited.
The prime minister inaugurated eight key development projects and laid the foundation stones for four schemes in Manipur. PTI

Related Articles

