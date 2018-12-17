Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Many oppn leaders expected to attend swearing-in of Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel

December 17
10:22 2018
NEW DELHI: A host of opposition leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in of Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel as chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively, on Monday.

While Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be attending all the three oath-taking ceremonies, other prominent opposition leaders likely to attend the events include former prime minister H D Devegowda and Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

While Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be attending the events along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, other leaders invited include AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal, TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi and LJD leader Sharad Yadav.

Sources said the Congress has also invited the Aam Aadmi Party and its leader Sanjay Singh is likely to attend the events.

Among other opposition leaders who have been invited and are likely to attend the ceremonies include JMM’s Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Vikas Manch leader Babulal Marandi, Swabhimani Paksh leader Raju Shetty and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Ashok Gehlot would be sworn is as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan in Jaipur around 10 am, followed by Kamal Nath as CM of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal around 1 pm and Bhupesh Baghel as Chhattisgarh chief minister around 4 pm in Raipur. PTI

