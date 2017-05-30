Maoist criticize Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal for assisting martyrs’ families

Nagpur: The local members of the banned Communist Party of India, also known as Naxalites or Maoists, have criticized actor Akshay Kumar and sportsperson Saina Nehwal, for lending a helping hand to the families of the CRPF jawans killed during the Naxal attacks in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh in March.

The Maoists have expressed their anger and apprehension against the two, in a pamphlet which was found in Bastar, Chattisgarh. They have also appealed to all celebrities and well-known big shots to stand by with them and help them fight against the violation of their human rights.

In the pamphlet, they disagree that the CRPF soldiers died for the country; they were only executed by the Peoples’ Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) for oppressing the tribal population. –News Source

