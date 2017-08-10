Maria Sharapova makes a wildcard entry in China Open

According to the reports, Maria Sharapova has accepted the invitation to make her seventh appearance at the China Open in Beijing.

The five time Grand Slam Champion was suffering from a thigh injury, due to which she had to miss Wimbledon, the entire grass court season and had to cancel the comeback in Stanford because of an arm injury.

“I’m very happy to announce that I will return to Beijing and play the China Open this October,” the Russian player stated. “This is especially exciting as it will be my first tournament in Asia this year!”

Garbine Muguruza, Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams, Zhang Shuai and Peng Shuai will also be participating in the sports event, held from September 24 to October 8. –AFP

Comments

comments