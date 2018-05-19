Mark Tully underlines need to promote radio, check fake news

MUMBAI: Radio is a medium of great impact, veteran journalist Sir Mark Tully said, and cautioned the media against the menace of fake news.

At an awards ceremony held here last night, Tully spoke about his passion for radio and its importance, especially that of public service radio.

“As a medium, radio is convenient, has greater impact and makes the journalist and the listener work harder,” Tully said.

Radio is also intimate as the listener believes that he is being addressed directly, the former BBC India correspondent said.

On the menace of fake news, Tully said it must be rooted out by the news organizations.

“In today’s age, it is absolutely essential to root out and expose fake news,” Tully said, after accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event organized by the Mumbai Press Club here last night.

Tully said he was a fourth generation Britisher in India, and added that his great grandfather was an opium trader in Uttar Pradesh.

At a panel discussion on ‘Is there a business in news media?’, which preceded the award ceremony, panelists agreed that there is a rise in demand for news.

Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express Pvt Ltd, said news remains a good business, but would probably not be a “great business” in terms of profitability.

“We have proved time and again that it is possible to be financially independent and do good journalism,” Goenka said, participating in the panel discussion.

Other panelists included Vijay Darda, chairman of Lokmat Media, Raghav Bahl, founder and chairman of Quintillion Media and Samir Patil, CEO of Scroll Media.

The RedInk Award for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism was bestowed upon Tully in recognition of his long and outstanding contribution to Indian journalism.

Tully, who has spent almost five decades with BBC, has come to personify the organization in the subcontinent.

Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad, chairman of Press Council of India, presented the awards.PTI

