Married or not?

In her recent interviews, Ileana D’Cruz has been creating an element of mystery around her personal life. The media is abuzz with questions on the actress’ marriage and she conveniently keeps dodging the question.

It all started with a picture posted by her on Instagram. In the past, the actress has had no qualms in expressing her love for her photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. However, she continues to remain tight lipped about the wedding. Ileana D’Cruz, who is quite active on social media, posted a picture in a rather silhouette style recently. While she did credit the photographer as Andrew, she captioned the word ‘hubby’ along with it.

This sent media in a frenzy with many questioning Ileana about being married to Andrew. Since then, the actress has refused to confirm her relationship status with Andrew. The actress continues to give mysterious statements wherein she neither confirms nor denies being married. In an interview, when the actress was questioned about this picture, she maintained that it is exactly what you see.

