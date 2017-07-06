LOS ALTOS (CA): Bay area-settled Indian actress Jaishree Chandrasekar is presenting Urban Panache USA in partnership with House of Masaba to cast Masaba spell on Silicon Valley.

She is presenting international designer Masaba Gupta founder and creative head of House of Masaba at Amber India Gupta is the daughter of the National Film Award winning powerhouse actress, TV host and Theater producer, Neena Gupta and the legendary King of Swagger and Cricket, Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards.

Gupta gave tennis, dance, music, radio jockey and acting a shot. Sixth time was the game changer for this young lady as she enrolled herself into fashion school. And like a phoenix, she rose and continues to soar high.

Masaba a diffusion line, unique and revolutionary is one of India’s most successful fashion labels. The strength of the label lies in the ability to marry traditional Indian sensibilities and aesthetics while keeping the modern context alive.

By 2017 she made it to the prestigious Forbes India’s 30 under 30 list. The headline rightfully said, “Masaba Gupta’s instinct-driven designs belie her age”. The Brand That Talk To the Mighty Girls.

Her lust worthy brand appeals to the modern women across the globe. From the ones who enjoy fuss free kitschy clothing to the elegant show stoppers. Her clothes are versatility personified. They can effortlessly transition from the tech conferences in Silicon Valley to the bustling streets of Florence.

Jaishree is an Indian actress who has acted in Tamil films in the 1980s went back to school educated herself in Technology and has been a professional for the past 17 years. She is now venturing into social media marketing with her page ‘Jaishree Chandrasekar Presents’.

Jaishree and her team are currently in the process of quality testing select vendors in the fashion industry, resorts and jewelry designers. One such company is Vaishali bangles inspired by the tradition meet modern design. They customize Jewelry according to the trend and also to suit custom requirements. Look out for recommendations on this page soon.

Comments

comments