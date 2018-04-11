Medical Society Day observed in Chicago

CHICAGO IL: The Chicago City Council last month adopted a resolution designating March 30 as the “Chicago Medical Society Day”. This day is also observed as “National Doctor’s Day”.

An India born physician Dr. Vemuri S. Murthy is the current President of the Society and a past President of the Indian American Medical Association, Illinois.

This proclamation is an important milestone in the annals of one of the largest county medical societies in USA founded in 1850. Currently it represents 17,000 Cook County physicians serving 5 million patients. As part of this special recognition, the proclamation “applauds the proud history and contributions of the Chicago Medical Society” in diverse areas of public health, patient care, medical education, physician advocacy and community Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training with ongoing commitment of service to local communities.

Chicago Medical Society conducts the community CPR programs (Project SMILE, “Saving More Illinois Lives through Education”) in Chicago communities partnering with organizations such as the Indian American Medical Association, Illinois. US Congressmen, Illinois legislators and Members of Chicago Consular Corps (including the Chicago Indian Consulate) were among the participants of the CPR program.

