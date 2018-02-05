Mehbooba govt calls for resumption of Indo-Pak peace process

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government today batted strongly for the resumption of a ‘peace and reconciliation process’ between India and Pakistan as the issue of repeated ceasefire violations by the neighboring country rocked the state Assembly.

Opposition National Conference (NC) supported the Mehbooba Mufti government’s stance while calling for a strict implementation of the 2003 ceasefire agreed between the two countries.

Ravinder Raina, a legislator of the BJP, which shares power with the PDP in the state, had earlier pressed for a resolution to condemn the continuous Pakistani shelling.

The issue of unabated ceasefire violations also led to a 10-minute adjournment during the Zero Hour.

When the House met again, the state’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri made a statement supporting a dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad to restore everlasting peace in the region.

“This issue was raised in this house before as well. Our stand is that peace and reconciliation is the only way, dialogue is the only way, Veeri said.

He said the process initiated by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vaypayee should be taken forward for everlasting peace.

Four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and four others, including two teenagers, injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts yesterday.

Ruling PDP MLA Javaid Beig said that instead of provoking Pakistan, the House should appeal to both the countries to start a dialogue to resolve outstanding issues. Beig’s comments were protested by BJP members.

“We support the statement of Veeri and the young Beig who is right in his approach. On our side, we should not do anything that will lead to further deterioration of the situation,” NC legislature party leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said.

He rued that it had become a habit for politicians to worsen the atmosphere through their statements.

“In my opinion, if a resolution is passed in this house, it should be that the people of Jammu and Kashmir demand both the governments to initiate the dialogue process so that peace is restored along the borders,” he said.

Abdullah demanded strict implementation of the 2003 ceasefire agreed upon by India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

The NC leader said that the Vajpayee government in consultation with Pakistan gave a ceasefire agreement which needs to be restored.

However, BJP MLA Raina, who demanded a resolution to condemn Pakistan for ceasefire violations, later told reporters that the neighboring country had targeted an Army post after the Army thwarted its attempt to push terrorists in the state.

“We want the terrorist training camps in Pakistan be bombarded by Indian Air Force. Pakistan is a terror country and it cannot understand the language of diplomacy and democracy,” he said.

NC’s Devender Rana, while speaking to reporters, saluted the sacrifices of the Army jawans and accused BJP of playing politics over the “dead bodies of the jawans”.

We raised the issue of continuous firing and shelling along LoC and IB wherein our soldiers are getting martyred every day and the civilian population is facing the brunt of the escalation of tension, Rana said.

“Who is answerable to the families of soldiers who are on a daily basis getting martyred in the defense of the nation.

The civilian population is under constant fear. It is our duty to create an atmosphere so that peace returns to the LoC and IB,” he said.-PTI

