Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Mehbooba meets Rajnath, discusses Kashmir situation

Mehbooba meets Rajnath, discusses Kashmir situation
April 11
17:13 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Home minister Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti

NEW DELHI: Amidst the recent spurt in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him the security situation in the state and how to bring back normalcy, officials said.

During the 20-minute meeting, the two leaders discussed the initiatives taken by the Centre’s representative Dineshwar Sharma in holding talks with a wide cross section of society.

The chief minister briefed the home minister on the prevailing law and order situation and the steps taken to restore peace in the Valley. The situation along the border with Pakistan, which often witnesses attempts of infiltrations by militants and cross border firings, also came up for discussion, the home ministry official said.

The meeting came in the wake of growing demands for a CBI probe into the gangrape in Kathua and incidents of militant violence and encounters with security forces.

They also discussed how to ameliorate the misery of the civilian population, who often face firing from across the border, and the implementation of the prime minister’s development package, another official said.

There has been a spurt in the violence perpetrated by militants in the Kashmir Valley.

As many as 60 incidents of terrorist violence have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir from January till mid-March this year, killing 15 security personnel and 17 terrorists, according to data provided to Parliament.

Last week, an officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was badly injured in a stone-pelting incident in Srinagar.

Yesterday, the Concerned Citizens Group, including former Union minister Yashwant Sinha and former National Commission for Minorities chairperson Wajahat Habibullah, had said that the violence in the Kashmir Valley shows no signs of abating and is, in fact, being stoked by “talk of revenge” and “unrestrained public statements” from various actors.

The group, expressing deep anguish over the escalation in violence, said the solution to the present crisis lies in political dialogue.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh recently opposed any dialogue with separatists who “stay silent when innocent people are killed and give a call for strike when terrorists are eliminated”.
PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • US State declares April as Vaisakhi month WASHINGTON: The US State of Oregon has declared April as the ‘Sikh American Community’s Celebration of Vaisakhi month’ in recognition of the contributions of the minority community. Vaisakhi, celebrated on...
  • PM calls for responsible pricing for affordable energy to all NEW DELHI: In a subtle message to oil cartel OPEC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said efforts to artificially distort prices are self-defeating, and a global consensus must be built...
  • It’s the milestone medal of my career: Shreyasi GOLD COAST: Shooter Shreyasi Singh entered the 2010 Commonwealth Games shattered and with grief, gloom for company following the sudden demise of her father. Her campaign was over in a...
  • India to grow 7.3% this fiscal, fastest across Asia: ADB NEW DELHI: India’s economic growth will rise to 7.3 per cent this fiscal and further to 7.6 per cent in the next financial year, retaining the fastest-growing Asian economy tag,...
  • Delhi HC dismisses Monsanto plea to enforce BT cotton seed patent NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today dismissed US-based agro major Monsanto Technology’s plea to enforce the patent for its BT cotton seeds in India. A bench of Justices S...
  • Mehbooba meets Rajnath, discusses Kashmir situation NEW DELHI: Amidst the recent spurt in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him the security situation in...
  • Tibetan tribute to India Cultural Festival showcases art, handicrafts & history “Thank You India” said, the people of Tibet, who have been living in India since 1960. The Central Tibetan Administration organized a three-day...
  • Twinkle receives FICCOI Icon award Award-winning author, film producer and female empowerment champion Twinkle Khanna was amongst ten coveted winners at the 34th annual FICCI Women’s Group FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) Awards, which took place...
  • Sunny Leone earned brickbats much earlier Hate mails and criticism were part of what Sunny Leone faced much before she made the transition from an adult film star to Bollywood. She said the brickbats didn’t come...
  • Taapsee opens up about equal pay In Amritsar for shooting ‘Manmarziyan’ Taapsee Pannu opened up about pay parity and underlined its existence across industries. Taapsee told a daily, “It’s being highlighted by a lot of people...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.