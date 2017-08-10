Please set up your API key!

India Post

Melbourne fashion firm insults Lord Ganesha

Melbourne fashion firm insults Lord Ganesha
August 10
05:45 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Booty carrying Lord Ganesh pictures

MELBOURNE: Enraged at marketing of blasphemous bootys carrying images of Lord Ganesha by a Melbourne (Australia) based fashion label “Soulan Zee”, a large number of Indians across the world have sought an apology from the management besides asking for withdrawing this produce.

Lord Ganesha is a highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s buttocks and crotch. Inappropriate usage of deities or concepts for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees, it is contended.

Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, urged Soulan Zee and its CEO to offer a formal apology, besides withdrawing Ganesha bootys from its website and stockists.

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking. Trivialization of Hindu deities was disturbing to the Hindus world over. Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivializing it hurt the followers, Zed added.

Ganesha Bootys, described as “perfect outfit for festivals, parties and events” and “Sexy high waisted boooootys”, are priced at AU$40.00. Soulan Zee, an Australia fashion label which claims to have created custom pieces for American singer-actress Miley Cyrus, describes itself as “psychedelic clothing for dreamers” and believes in “living life to the fullest”. Created by designer Leyla Raif, its all garments are claimed to be “designed and handmade with love in Melbourne”.

Besides online sales on its website; it has stockists in Northcote (Victoria), various online stockists in USA and United Kingdom and ships to all-over Australia, USA, United Kingdom, China, India, Sweden and New Zealand. Both profile pictures on its Facebook show Lord Ganesha images.

India Post News Service

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • FOG Movie Fest begins with great fanfare in Fremont FREMONT, CA: The opening day of FOG Movie Fest began with great fanfare with the opening ceremony on the red carpet in Century Theaters at Pacific Commons, Fremont in the...
  • Magic of Mojo thrilled audience Fremont: A “pre-cognitive” thriller movie “MOJO” from the regional language of India (Kannada) – was showcased at Century At Pacific Commons and XD on August 6. The movie was screened...
  • Maria Sharapova makes a wildcard entry in China Open According to the reports, Maria Sharapova has accepted the invitation to make her seventh appearance at the China Open in Beijing. The five time Grand Slam Champion was suffering from...
  • Global Patidar Business Summit in Chicago CHICAGO: More than 300 businessmen and community activists from Chicago Patidar Samaj attended a meeting of Patidars on July 27 at Midwest Swaminarayan Temple in Itasca IL. The Global Patidar...
  • Dev Patel to get Asia Game Changers Award NEW YORK: Popular Indian-American actor Dev Patel of Slumdog Millionaire fame is among the celebrities to be awarded at Asia Society’s 2017 Asia Game Changers Award for using celebrity to...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.