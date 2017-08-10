Melbourne fashion firm insults Lord Ganesha

MELBOURNE: Enraged at marketing of blasphemous bootys carrying images of Lord Ganesha by a Melbourne (Australia) based fashion label “Soulan Zee”, a large number of Indians across the world have sought an apology from the management besides asking for withdrawing this produce.

Lord Ganesha is a highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s buttocks and crotch. Inappropriate usage of deities or concepts for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees, it is contended.

Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, urged Soulan Zee and its CEO to offer a formal apology, besides withdrawing Ganesha bootys from its website and stockists.

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking. Trivialization of Hindu deities was disturbing to the Hindus world over. Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivializing it hurt the followers, Zed added.

Ganesha Bootys, described as “perfect outfit for festivals, parties and events” and “Sexy high waisted boooootys”, are priced at AU$40.00. Soulan Zee, an Australia fashion label which claims to have created custom pieces for American singer-actress Miley Cyrus, describes itself as “psychedelic clothing for dreamers” and believes in “living life to the fullest”. Created by designer Leyla Raif, its all garments are claimed to be “designed and handmade with love in Melbourne”.

Besides online sales on its website; it has stockists in Northcote (Victoria), various online stockists in USA and United Kingdom and ships to all-over Australia, USA, United Kingdom, China, India, Sweden and New Zealand. Both profile pictures on its Facebook show Lord Ganesha images.

India Post News Service

