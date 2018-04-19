Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Memorable concert in memory of Ravi Shankar

Memorable concert in memory of Ravi Shankar
April 19
10:55 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LOS ANGELES: Sitar Legend Pandit Ravi Shankar – the man behind making Indian Classical Music “Global” – was remembered on his birthday on 7th April in an intimate soiree in the Greater LA area featuring contemporary sitar maestro Partha Bose of Maihar Gharana. On this occasion, Partha Bose said “I am really proud to be part of this musical concert as it is organized in the memory of Sitar Legend Pandit Ravi Shankar Ji who is always my inspiration and who gave a unique reorganization to Indian Classical Music.

Partha added, “Indian Classical Music as an art has its own charismatic beauty and entertaining qualities as a pure performing art”. Partha himself looks at music as a language of the Soul that reminds us of our shared humanity.
Discerning music-lovers including well-known musicians located in southern California were treated to a collage of rare & popular classical Melodies including some favorite Ragas of Ravi Shankar. Inspiring tabla accompaniment was provided by Indranil Mallick.

In 1968, as a 6-year-old boy from a business family of Kolkata, Partha started Sitar training under Guru Pandit Monoj Shankar of Maihar Gharana to pursue music just as a hobby. Intensive training, rigorous practice & above all, destiny chalked out his career as a professional musician, who completes five decades of musical journey in 2018 and enjoys worldwide acclaim.
The Nikhil Banerjee Memorial Award, Sangeet Ratna & Vadya Shiromani titles have come his way, which, according to him, are constant reminders to strive harder for excellence.

India Post News Service

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Memorable concert in memory of Ravi Shankar LOS ANGELES: Sitar Legend Pandit Ravi Shankar – the man behind making Indian Classical Music “Global” – was remembered on his birthday on 7th April in an intimate soiree in...
  • Open Mosque Day brings warmth on a cold day CHICAGO: The unseasonably cold, rainy April day did not dampen the enthusiasm of the guests as they poured into the Islamic Center of Naperville (ICN) to attend the Open Mosque...
  • Sikh students host Langar at UIC CHICAGO: The Sikh Students Association (SSA) at the University of Illinois in Chicago hosted a free communal meal called “Langar” on the UIC campus and served sandwiches in downtown to...
  • Morgan Stanley announces SF East Bay Team PLEASANTON, CA: Morgan Stanley has announced the formation of the San Francisco East Bay Team led by Yash Talreja, Financial Advisor and Wenxin Yu, Financial advisor and Financial Planning Specialist...
  • Earth Day Fair in Fremont City Fremont City’s Environmental Services Division and Washington Hospital invite you to celebrate Earth Day 2018 with the City of Fremont. You may bring your family, friends, and bicycles to take...
  • Schedule a free bulky goods pickup The City of Fremont has announced that residents of single-family homes with individual curbside service are eligible for two free on-call bulky goods pickups annually. Items collected include large appliances,...
  • San Jose kid with Einstein IQ 12-year-old Apoorva Panidapu from San Jose, California is a contestant on the NBC National show – Genius Junior with Neil Patrick Harris (host). Her episode airs April 22. Apoorva is...
  • Ganesh pillow removed after protest CHICAGO: The Wisconsin headquartered leading Omni channel retailer, Kohl’s Department Stores, has apologized and removed the Throw Pillow carrying image of Hindu deity Ganesh within 17 hours of protest.“Ganesh Throw...
  • Hindu prayer in Springfield by Jani SPRINGFIELD: Nimish Jani on behalf of the BAPS Shree Swaminarayan Mandir on Monday April 9 offered invocation at the State Capital in Springfield. In his opening remarks, he observed that...
  • Yoga in schools urged to manage stress NEW ORLEANS, LA: Yoga/mindfulness activities may facilitate stress management among elementary school students and may be added as a complement to social and emotional learning activities, according to a Tulane...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.