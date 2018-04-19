Memorable concert in memory of Ravi Shankar

LOS ANGELES: Sitar Legend Pandit Ravi Shankar – the man behind making Indian Classical Music “Global” – was remembered on his birthday on 7th April in an intimate soiree in the Greater LA area featuring contemporary sitar maestro Partha Bose of Maihar Gharana. On this occasion, Partha Bose said “I am really proud to be part of this musical concert as it is organized in the memory of Sitar Legend Pandit Ravi Shankar Ji who is always my inspiration and who gave a unique reorganization to Indian Classical Music.

Partha added, “Indian Classical Music as an art has its own charismatic beauty and entertaining qualities as a pure performing art”. Partha himself looks at music as a language of the Soul that reminds us of our shared humanity.

Discerning music-lovers including well-known musicians located in southern California were treated to a collage of rare & popular classical Melodies including some favorite Ragas of Ravi Shankar. Inspiring tabla accompaniment was provided by Indranil Mallick.

In 1968, as a 6-year-old boy from a business family of Kolkata, Partha started Sitar training under Guru Pandit Monoj Shankar of Maihar Gharana to pursue music just as a hobby. Intensive training, rigorous practice & above all, destiny chalked out his career as a professional musician, who completes five decades of musical journey in 2018 and enjoys worldwide acclaim.

The Nikhil Banerjee Memorial Award, Sangeet Ratna & Vadya Shiromani titles have come his way, which, according to him, are constant reminders to strive harder for excellence.

India Post News Service

